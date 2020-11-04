North Heights Advisory Association asking for volunteers in cleanup of old St. Anthony’s Hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association is asking for volunteers as they prepare to cleanup the old St. Anthony’s Hospital this weekend.
The 119-year-old building is being rehabilitated into an affordable senior living center.
Through the years, the doors and windows have been broken and vandals have left graffiti on the walls.
NHAA said they are forging a “massive interior clean up” of the building to take place Saturday and Sunday.
A clean up crew will work from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on both days.
Gloves and water will be provided to volunteers by NHAA.
Those interested can call (806) 337-2074 for more information.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.