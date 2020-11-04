New surgical technology enhances neurosurgery procedures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When you hear navigation system, you automatically think of apps like google maps or Waze that help you move from point A to point B, but for surgeons it can mean something different.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced being the first in this region to perform their neurosurgery procedures using the StealthStation™ S8, a surgical navigation system designed to help surgeons perform accurate procedures in the operating room.
“We use computer generated images from an MRI or CT scanner and then use that during surgery,” said Dr. Hiser. “It’s like a GPS that allows us to get directly down to tumors and abnormalities in the brain that we wanna take out, allowing us to avoid the important parts of the brain that we don’t want to damage.”
The new technology is part of a bigger trend in the Amarillo healthcare system, for example BSA Hospital has a similar tool, but that works with robotics called ExcelsiusGPS.
“We put into the system exactly where we want the instruments and the screws or any kind of instrumentation and we tell it exactly where to go in your body,” said Glenda Harris director surgical services for BSA.
The cutting edge technology isn’t just a benefit to the arsenal of brain surgeons at these hospitals but it’s proving to make brain and spinal surgery less frightening for patients and their families.
“It actually overall decreases the amount of radiation that we have to give,” said Dr. Hiser. “While allowing us to also be able to do more minimally invasive type of procedures that benefit the patient by reducing post-operative pain, reducing damage to surrounding tissue and organs, and also increases the precision with which we’re able to place instrumentation in the spine.”
“We have several patients excited about having this kind of procedure and we’re the only ones in this area with this kind of robotics in navigation,” said Harris.
Prior to getting the navigation system, patients who needed these type of surgeries, had to travel to cities like Dallas but with this technology hospitals expect to keep patients closer to home.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.