19 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:23 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 19 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows seven new cases and two new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows 12 new cases and nine new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 462 cases in Dallam County, with 381 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 75 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 292 cases in Hartley County, with 209 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 79 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 154 active cases in the counties and 754 total combined positive cases.

There are 21,870 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 462

Deaf Smith County: 1,442

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 542

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 292

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 9,019

Randall County: 6,508

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 126

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,784 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 381

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 209

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,704

Randall County: 3,752

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 79

There have also been 303 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 26

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 108

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,422 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,730

Quay County: 114

Roosevelt County: 532

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

