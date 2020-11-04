36 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 24 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County, nine in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,059.
Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 50,251 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 393 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 22,274 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 2,458 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,754
Quay County: 117
Roosevelt County: 541
Union County: 46
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
There are 21,870 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 462
Deaf Smith County: 1,442
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 542
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 292
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 9,019
Randall County: 6,508
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 126
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,784 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 381
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 209
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,704
Randall County: 3,752
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 79
There have also been 303 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 26
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 108
Randall County: 62
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
Wheeler County: 1
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
