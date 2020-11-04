SWAT situation near Fannin Middle School comes to peaceful end

VIDEO: SWAT situation near Fannin Middle School comes to peaceful end
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 4, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:34 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The person involved in the critical incident on south Bonham is now in police custody.

Police say the critical incident near Fannin Middle School has come to a peaceful end.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Bonham where a 22-year-old man was suffering from a crisis.

Police received information the man was armed with a gun and threatening harm.

Officers notified AISD since the location is close to Fannin Middle School.

Fannin Middle School was placed on lockout as a safety precaution.

The APD Critical Incident Response Team was called in to assist

Officers blocked Kevin Street from South Crockett Street to South Fannin Street, and all traffic was blocked in the 4600 block of South Bonham Street.

Fannin says the school will have a staggered release today, and all students will exit on the west side of the school on Rusk Street. Buses will also pickup along Rusk Street.

The person involved in the situation will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Due to the ongoing police situation in the community near Fannin, we will have a staggered release today at the end of...

Posted by Fannin Middle School on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Due to police activity in the neighborhood, Fannin is currently in a Lock Out situation as a precaution. Classes will...

Posted by Fannin Middle School on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.