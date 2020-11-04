Clovis man takes own life before arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department was dispatched about a man in possession with a machete who was on an owners property porch.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5;17 p.m., officers of the Clovis Police Department were dispatched near No Name Street.
According to Clovis Police Department, the caller reported a man identified as 36-year-old Jimmy Mondragon who walked up to the owners porch, armed with a machete.
Mondragon reportedly banged on the door with the machete, then turned to leave. As Mondragon was leaving, the machete was used to strike at one of the columns supporting the owners porch.
This action was noted on video, not the reporting person’s presence.
Officer’s contacted Mondragon who denied knowledge of the event.
At 10:00 p.m., officers were called back to the same area in reference to Mondragon.
On this occasion, the caller reported Jimmy Mondragon had used a chainsaw to cut into a mailbox, cut into a front screen door of a residence (the homeowner feared for their safety), and a passing vehicle (the driver tried to flee, but his truck was impacted by the chainsaw).
Officers located Mondragon near No Name Street.
Mondragon first approached Officers while in possession of the chainsaw, then fled into a home.
Clovis Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit were activated, and responded to the scene.
The Crisis Negotiator spoke to Jimmy Mondragon via cell phone and Mondragon yelled at officers from the residence.
During contact with Mondragon, he stated he would ‘kill’ himself, and also stated he would kill officers, claiming he had an AK47 and AR15 rifles.
Mondragon ceased contact with the Crisis Negotiator at 12:10 a.m.
The Crisis Negotiator utilized the telephone, texts and a public address system, as he tried to urge Mondragon to communicate with law enforcement.
At 1:49 a.m. the SWAT breached the front door of the residence and irritating gas was deployed into the home, but still there was no reaction from Mondragon.
At 2:58 a.m., SWAT entered the residence where the home had a basement with an access point within the home.
Officers attempted to open the basement access, but it had been secured from the inside.
Breaching tools were used to force the basement door open. An irritating gas and a distraction device were thrown into the basement.
When there was no reaction, officers entered the basement, discovering Jimmy Mondragon had taken his own life.
Jimmy Mondragon’s family was contacted and told their family member was no longer alive.
No further information is available for this incident at this time.
