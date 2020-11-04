Amarillo Police Department need help locating a woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need help in locating a missing endangered woman.
The woman is identified as 68-year-old Linda Despres, who is a white female, height is 5′7″ and weighs 196lbs.
Despres has brown eyes and partially gray hair, fair skin, with a scar across her throat from a previous surgery.
Linda was last seen today at 10 a.m., possibly wearing a light green shirt and blue or gray pants.
Linda is driving a white 2013 Toyota Camry license plate, TX-1LGXK, bearing a handicap tag, VIN# 4T4BF1FK1DR301611.
If you have any information regarding Linda Despres location, call the Amarillo PD at (806) 378-3038.
