Amarillo Police Department need help locating a woman
Missing woman (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran | November 4, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 8:27 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need help in locating a missing endangered woman.

The woman is identified as 68-year-old Linda Despres, who is a white female, height is 5′7″ and weighs 196lbs.

Despres has brown eyes and partially gray hair, fair skin, with a scar across her throat from a previous surgery.

Linda was last seen today at 10 a.m., possibly wearing a light green shirt and blue or gray pants.

Linda is driving a white 2013 Toyota Camry license plate, TX-1LGXK, bearing a handicap tag, VIN# 4T4BF1FK1DR301611.

If you have any information regarding Linda Despres location, call the Amarillo PD at (806) 378-3038.

