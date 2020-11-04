Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 4 shows 549 new cases, 89 recoveries, 4 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 4, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 1:44 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,901 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 549 new cases, 89 recoveries and four deaths.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County.

There are now 9,019 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,508 in Randall County.

10,456 people have recovered and 170 have died.

There are 208 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 31.01 percent.

There are 21,843 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 455

Deaf Smith County: 1,442

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 534

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 280

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 9,019

Randall County: 6,508

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 126

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,726 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 379

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 200

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,704

Randall County: 3,752

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 79

There have also been 303 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 26

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 108

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,422 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,730

Quay County: 114

Roosevelt County: 532

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

