Workforce Solutions to host virtual job fair for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions is hosting their annual Veterans Job Fair on Thursday.
Hiring Red, White & You! will be virtual this year, and the event is open to veterans and qualified spouses.
The job fair for veterans is 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the event will open to the general public from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Workforce Solutions said within the online environment, job seekers will be able to interact with companies from the comfort of their home. All a job seeker needs to do is create a profile and navigate to various booths to access information about the companies.
Those interested can register for the job fair online.
