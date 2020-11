The pattern set up with yesterday’s sun and warm temperatures will look to hold as we continue this week. Today you can expect a daytime high of about 78 degrees, which is still unseasonably warm, with southwest winds at about 10-20 mph. As we wrap up this week, we’re keeping an eye on early next week as we’ll see a low pressure system pull down into our area, then meet a cold front which can then give us a chance at some precipitation and cooler temperatures.