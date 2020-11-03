Police search for arson suspect in motel fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect responsible for a motel fire that occurred last month.
Amarillo Police Department said firefighters responded to a fire at the Super 8 Motel, 2103 Lakeview Drive, on Sunday, October 25.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office has since ruled the fire as an arson.
Video from the scene shows an unknown suspect leaving the area on foot pushing a shopping cart.
If you have information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
