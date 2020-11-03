28 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 3, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 3:12 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 28 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 16 new cases and 12 new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows 12 new cases and five new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 455 cases in Dallam County, with 379 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 70 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 280 cases in Hartley County, with 200 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 76 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 146 active cases in the counties and 735 total combined positive cases.

There are 21,219 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 455

Deaf Smith County: 1,399

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 516

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 280

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,766

Randall County: 6,212

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 112

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,558 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 379

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 200

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,650

Randall County: 3,717

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 76

There have also been 297 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 104

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,374 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,703

Quay County: 113

Roosevelt County: 513

Union County: 45

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

