Longtime Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Juan Fitz dies from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Juan Fitz has died of complications from COVID-19.
Fitz, a physician with Covenant Medical Center, entered intensive care on Oct. 15.
His passing was announced by Latino Lubbock Magazine and the Texas College of Emergency Physicians on Tuesday.
With 34 years in his field, Fitz was called “a hero of emergency medicine” by the American College of Emergency Physicians in 2008.
A graduate of the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School Of Medicine in 1986, Fitz has long been active in promoting and supporting the field of emergency medicine among the larger medical community and the public. Fitz has served as a board member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians and on TCEP’s Legislative and Section Affairs Committee, as well as working as a spokesperson of ACEP’s Public Relations Committee.
We’ll update this story with details of contributions and funeral arrangements as soon as they are released.
