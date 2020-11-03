City of Sanford extends boil water notice due to power outage

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford is extending the boil water notice that went into effect last week.
The notice came after city officials said Sanford’s water supplier, TWC Suppliers, had lost power and their wells were down.
City officials said the boil water notice has been extended to 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5.
The outage is effecting service for the city and outlying housing developments.
TWC supplies residents outside Borger and Sanford.
Once electricity is restored, customers will need to boil water until state testing says the water is safe to cook with and drink.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.