City of Pampa reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, now at 115 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 3, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 3:54 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 115 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 18 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total to 534 in Gray County.

410 people have recovered and nine have died.

There are 21,237 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 455

Deaf Smith County: 1,399

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 534

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 280

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,766

Randall County: 6,212

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 112

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,558 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 379

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 200

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,650

Randall County: 3,717

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 76

There have also been 297 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 104

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,374 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,703

Quay County: 113

Roosevelt County: 513

Union County: 45

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

