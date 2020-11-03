City of Amarillo buildings closing to the public due to increasing COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City Council is closing the City of Amarillo buildings to the public due to the increase of the COVID-19 hospitalization rates.
With more patients ending up in local hospitals because of the pandemic, the city officials emphasized wearing masks and reducing face-to-face interactions at today’s Amarillo City Council meeting.
City Manager Jared Miller said people in more urban areas of Texas take wearing masks more seriously than here, and you can tell by their lower rates of hospitalization.
The rate in the Panhandle is now 31 percent, up in two weeks from 15 percent.
The city will begin closing its buildings to the public starting Wednesday.
Miller said this is not a shutdown, it will only affect the city facilities.
