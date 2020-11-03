Bushland High School seniors give back during the pandemic

“We have a three hour chunk of time where we can go out into the community and serve. This year it’s been really hard because we’re not allowed to go to a lot of the same organizations that we have in the past. So, the students have really overcome a lot of obstacles. They haven’t let anything keep them, hold them back from doing anything. They’ll come up with an idea and we’ll just roll with it. We’re trying to think of things that we can do and not focus on what we can’t,” said Michelle Lancaster, family and community service teacher at Bushland High School.