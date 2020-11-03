Amarillo businesses see decrease in burglaries during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An extra set of eyes could be the reason local businesses are seeing fewer burglaries this year compared to last year.
There are 118 fewer burglaries for Amarillo businesses from March to September this year.
“It’s great for Amarillo because that’s money that’s kept in the community, for those business owners that they don’t have to lose to insurance or replacing those items. So, its just overall great for everybody in Amarillo,” said Carla Burr, a sergeant for the Amarillo Police Department, Carla Burr.
A local criminal justice professor says the drop in burglaries is due to influx of security cameras that are bought.
“If you have machines visibly watching the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there whole purpose is to make sure nobody’s breaking in, that is a win,” said Harry Hueston, a criminal justice professor at West Texas A&M University.
A local security systems company says they started seeing more owners buying cameras when employees started working from home.
They say owners that come in are wanting to have extra eyes when they can’t be at the office.
“They want to have that piece of mind that they are safe and secure. Say you’ve got a business that’s running half staff because they’re trying to limit their employees exposure so their maybe running shift work and they want to make sure that the ones that are there at the office are safe,” said Jada Wade, office manager at Access Fire and Security Systems.
Every time an owner purchases a security system, they’ll be handed a sign to put outside their business doors.
Hueston says these square metal pieces are key deterrents from people breaking into businesses.
“If you go and look at individual businesses that have cameras up or obviously that the camera is up and then next door you see a business that doesn’t have that. That would lend itself that we would go ahead as a burglar, hit the easier target,” said Hueston.
Burr also says when COVID-19 first hit, more businesses were asking the department to do safety checks on the building.
