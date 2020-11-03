Automotive shop giving away car to a ‘deserving’ community member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local automotive shop is giving away a car to one person in the community, and the shop is asking for nominations.
Aardvark Automotive said they will give away a car that has been repaired and is in good working condition to a “worthy and deserving” person within the community.
The giveaway is part of the Wheels to Prosper program.
Aardvark said the program was started by a group of automotive shop owners who are actively engaged in improving the reputation and quality of service in the automotive repair industry.
A committee will pick the winner from nominations submitted by the public.
The winner will be awarded the car at Aardvark Automotive on November 21.
You can submit a nomination online.
