Amarillo Police Department, businesses partner for Gateway to Success Community Winter Gear Outreach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo businesses are partnering for the Gateway to Success Community Winter Gear Outreach.
APD is asking for donations of new winter coats, winter gear or blankets for kids who need them.
If you prefer to donate money in the form of a check, you can mail that to Gateway to Success, Inc. at 2322 Northwest 11th Amarillo, Texas 79107.
You can drop off the winter gear or blankets to the Amarillo Police Department front desk from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also drop them off at In This Moment Parties and Events located at 707 South Polk or at Gateway To Success.
Donations are accepted through November 15.
