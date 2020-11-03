Police ask for help locating suspect in deadly hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help as they search for the suspect in a deadly hit and run last month.
60-year-old Virgil Wyatt Smith died after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed Amarillo Boulevard on October 10.
The suspect vehicle is a dark colored pickup truck that was traveling west about 8:24 p.m. on Amarillo Boulevard.
Police said the driver momentarily stopped at the scene and then left.
At this time, officials say the only lead is that the suspect was driving an early 90′s model Ford-150.
Police have provided a photo of a similar vehicle for reference.
Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Traffic Investigation Unit at (806) 378-4250.
