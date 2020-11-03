Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 3 shows 518 new cases, 443 recoveries, 3 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,445 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report shows 518 new cases, 443 recoveries and three deaths.
The report shows two deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are now 8,766 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,212 in Randall County.
10,367 people have recovered and 166 have died.
There are 209 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 28.82 percent.
There are 21,191 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 439
Deaf Smith County: 1,399
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 516
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 268
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,766
Randall County: 6,212
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 112
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,541 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 367
Deaf Smith County: 1,257
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 410
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 195
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,650
Randall County: 3,717
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 76
There have also been 297 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 104
Randall County: 62
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,374 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,703
Quay County: 113
Roosevelt County: 513
Union County: 45
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
