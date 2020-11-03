Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 3 shows 518 new cases, 443 recoveries, 3 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 3, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 1:12 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,445 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 518 new cases, 443 recoveries and three deaths.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 8,766 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,212 in Randall County.

10,367 people have recovered and 166 have died.

There are 209 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 28.82 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/3 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 21,191 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 439

Deaf Smith County: 1,399

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 516

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 268

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,766

Randall County: 6,212

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 112

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,541 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 367

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 195

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,650

Randall County: 3,717

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 76

There have also been 297 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 104

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,374 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,703

Quay County: 113

Roosevelt County: 513

Union County: 45

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

