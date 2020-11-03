Amarillo Area CASA: Dozens of children in Tx Panhandle in need of advocacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the start of the pandemic, Amarillo Area CASA saw a significant decrease in Child Protective Service referrals.
Now, with may schools canceling remote learning, those numbers are increasing as is the need for volunteers.
“Teachers tend to be the ones to turn the abused and neglect to CPS, so our removal rate has really gone up,” said Doug Hatcock, recruitment and training director CASA. “Unfortunately, the rate of kids is going up, but the rate of volunteers is going down. It’s just harder to get volunteers on the door.”
There are currently 32 children who need a CASA advocate to speak up for their best interest in court, at school and in the community.
“When a child is put in foster care, to me it is like their lives have been put on hold, and if any of us have been put on a phone call where we’ve been put on hold and we just don’t know when we’re gonna get a response, that is what it’s like for them," said Gwen Sitsch, CASA volunteer. “We have that opportunity to come and take something off hold.”
If you’re 21 or older, have the time and can pass a background check, you qualify to be a CASA advocate.
However, the organization is also preparing for the Heart of CASA Fundraiser where local artists recreate the children’s drawings.
You can help support CASA by participating in the fundraiser.
This will take place virtually on Nov. 13.
You can purchase tickets and learn more about the Heart of CASA Fundraiser here.
