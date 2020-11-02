Wheeler County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Emergency Management reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The report also included eight new recoveries.
As of now, there are 38 active cases in the county.
There are 19,827 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 409
Deaf Smith County: 1,362
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 502
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 243
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,237
Randall County: 5,483
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 112
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,016 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 354
Deaf Smith County: 1,257
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 410
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 188
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,367
Randall County: 3,495
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 76
There have also been 291 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 60
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,650
Quay County: 112
Roosevelt County: 493
Union County: 45
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
