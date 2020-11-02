New underage drinking initiative enforced over Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s new initiative to end underage drinking was in full effect over Halloween.
Officer’s were called to the 1100th block of Pagoda on suspicion of an underage party.
They ended up issuing 31 citations of minors in consumption of alcohol and two citations for minors in possession of alcohol.
“We don’t have to have kids dying every year in car crashes, we don’t have to have kids getting sick, we don’t have to have kids getting in situations that they normally wouldn’t be getting in if they weren’t intoxicated,” said Amarillo’s Chief of Police, Martin Birkenfeld.
The initiative introduced Thursday set aside time and money for building a team of officer’s dedicated to stopping underage drinking.
A father who’s daughter fell victim to underage drinking says these results over the weekend were the biggest so far in stopping underage drinking in our area.
“As a father to see the police department step up, Chief Birkenfeld stepped up like he did with the police department and make a difference here in Amarillo Texas, because I realize the detrimental affects it will have on our community. The end result is that we have less lives lost to drinking and driving underage and also kids might not have to go through what I’ve gone through as a parent,” said Director for Andrea’s Project, David Elizalde.
Amarillo’s chief of police hopes the 33 citations will be a warning for kids who think of drinking in the future.
“When we find information on social media about a party, were likely going to investigate. If it looks like a situation where minors are drinking or other violations are occurring than we’re going to go there and investigate,” said Birkenfeld.
He says officers will respond to tips from the public, student crime stoppers and social media posts suspicious of an underage party.
Law enforcement will also be writing tickets and making arrests at parties.
“We’re generally going to hand out citations. The warning is the information we’ve put out the last week. We want everybody to understand what we’re doing. This is a transparent process. So, we want everybody to understand were enforcing these things,” said Birkenfeld.
