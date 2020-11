Last week’s snow has all melted off across the area, and we’re warming up to above normal temperatures for this week. A high pressure system will set up to our south, keeping us relatively clear with slightly breezy winds out of the southwest. We’ll see highs reach into the lower 70s for today, reaching near 80 by the middle part of the week. As of right now, we’re not tracking any major shakeups in the forecast until maybe next week.