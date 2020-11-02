Poet Seth Wieck to lead inaugural event for WT’s new poetry series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is kicking of their new poetry series with a reading by alumnus, Seth Wieck.
The reading will take place via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Wieck’s reading will kick off the new Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series.
Dr. Eric Meljac, assistant professor of English and director of creative writing, said he had to cancel the initial in-person event and find the right person to lead the event remotely.
“Seth came to mind immediately,” Meljac said. “I am always taken by his skill with how words sound when strung together, his mingling of biblical or spiritual references to everyday life, and his honest and gritty connection to our landscape. He was the natural choice to inaugurate The Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series.”
WT said the series is named for Amarillo philanthropist Dorothy Patterson, a longtime donor to Meljac’s poetry events.
Wieck graduated from WT in 2003. His stories, poetry and essays have been featured in publications such as Narrative Magazine, Curator and The Broad River Review.
He now teaches and remodels homes in Amarillo.
To attend the online event, email Dr. Meljac at emaljac@wtamu.edu for a link.
