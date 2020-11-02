Officials: Missing Kentucky man last heard from in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man reported missing in Kentucky was last heard from in Amarillo, according to officials.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported her father, Felix Villegas, missing this afternoon.
The woman said her father was a truck driver and called her on Saturday, Oct. 31 from a truck stop in Amarillo.
Family members have tried to call him, but his cell phone goes directly to voice mail.
His semi has been towed from the truck stop and returned to the registered owner.
Villegas is described as an Hispanic man, with black hair, brown eyes and a gray and black goatee.
He lives in Graves County and was last seen by his family there.
He has been entered into the National Crime Information Computer as a missing person.
If you know where he may be, call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.
