55 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | November 2, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 3:19 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 55 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 30 new cases and 13 new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows 25 new cases and seven new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 439 cases in Dallam County, with 367 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 66 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 268 cases in Hartley County, with 195 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 69 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 135 active cases in the counties and 707 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 11/2/20 Public Health Announcement Video for Dalhart, TX & Surrounding Communities https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYN1Zp7kjFE

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Monday, November 2, 2020

There are 20,628 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 439

Deaf Smith County: 1,368

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 502

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 268

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,554

Randall County: 5,906

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 112

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,098 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 367

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 195

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,407

Randall County: 3,517

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 76

There have also been 294 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 102

Randall County: 61

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,650

Quay County: 112

Roosevelt County: 493

Union County: 45

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.