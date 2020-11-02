55 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 55 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 30 new cases and 13 new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows 25 new cases and seven new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 439 cases in Dallam County, with 367 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 66 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 268 cases in Hartley County, with 195 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 69 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 135 active cases in the counties and 707 total combined positive cases.
There are 20,628 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 439
Deaf Smith County: 1,368
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 502
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 268
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,554
Randall County: 5,906
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 112
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,098 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 367
Deaf Smith County: 1,257
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 410
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 195
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,407
Randall County: 3,517
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 76
There have also been 294 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 102
Randall County: 61
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,650
Quay County: 112
Roosevelt County: 493
Union County: 45
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
