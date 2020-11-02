New city buses for elderly and disabled community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Beginning next May, the elder and disabled community will be able to use brand new para-transit buses.
The current buses were purchases over 10 years ago, and with the number of trips they make, the city transit director knew they were becoming too run-down.
The advisory committee for people with disabilities has been working to replace them, but it wasn’t until recently the funds became available.
“The buses are just genuinely necessary for the disabled community," said Ali Ramos, vice chair of the Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities.
Most customers rely on this service for essentials and without them working properly or being accessible, there really aren’t too many other options.
“I know a lot of people who have physical limitations aren’t able to access services such as Uber or Lyft or taxis or anything like that because of the limited equipment on personal vehicles,” said Ramos
In the past year the buses made 52,000 trips, many of them taking customers to grocery stores or doctor appointments.
“It helps people a lot, we carry a lot of dialysis people. Dialysis people usually use the service three times a week, so that is a large part of the people who use it," said Marita Wellage-Reiley, transit director for the City of Amarillo.
Currently there are 11 buses, 10 of which will be replaced. The new buses can hold up to 29 passengers and are also part a larger plan to re-brand the program which will soon have a new name.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service is currently free of charge and will be until October of next year.
Those who think they are eligible can call the city at (806) 378-3095 to register for the program.
