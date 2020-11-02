Catholic Charities prepares holiday bags for families in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Each year, Catholic Charities gives out what they call holiday bags to their clients but this year, they’re preparing to also given them out to families struggling because of the pandemic.
“We are hoping to see over November and December about a thousand new families,” said Maribel Burton, hunger project store manager.
Along with the normal groceries, families who arrive to the food pantry’s curbside pickup will also get a holiday bag with the necessary ingredients for a holiday meal that consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and cornbread.
“We’re not able to provide gifts for their kids or things of that nature but we can provide the holiday meal to help them make this feel as normal as possible,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities. “They don’t have to worry about going out to buy the turkey and the dressing, things that go with that meal. We can provide that for them so that they can focus on other things.”
Those who pick up a bag will need to show ID, if the address on it is not up to date, the organization recommends bringing a utility bill with the current address.
The food bank will start giving out the holiday bags on Wednesday, November 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The food pantry will be closed on Veteran’s day.
