Logan family loses home in fire, remaining belongings stolen

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - A family in Logan lost their home to a fire and had their remaining belongings stolen just one week later.
The Logan Police Department says emergency personnel responded to the fire on Planet Street on October 26.
The home was a complete loss, but some of the belongings were salvageable.
On Nov. 2, the family discovered someone had entered the home and taken the property left after the fire.
The family had not been able to go through the belongings as they were waiting for the insurance company’s approval.
Some of the items taken include a motorcycle and firearms.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Logan Police Department at (575) 487-2856.
