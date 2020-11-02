Hereford Regional Medical Center opens weekend clinic for urgent care

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The clinic at Hereford Regional Medical Center is set to begin operating on the weekends starting this Saturday.
The weekend clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Patients needing weekend medical care for sprains and strains, ear infections, gastrointestinal issues, respiratory infections and other urgent needs can make appointments with the clinic’s nurse practitioner.
“We know that medical needs don’t take the weekends off,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO of Hereford Regional Medical Center. “Opening our clinic on the weekend is another way we strive to meet the needs of our community.”
The clinic will be staffed by Kylie Culp, family nurse practitioner.
Appointments can be made by calling the Hereford Health Clinic at (806) 364-7512.
