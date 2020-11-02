Doppler Dave Expects Above Normal Temperatures This Week

This week is off to a mild but breezy start with afternoon temperatures in the 70s and SW winds at 15-25mph. A rather uneventful pattern is taking shape for the rest of the week without any major weather systems headed our way. We can expect breezy and chilly mornings, but afternoon highs will be above normal all week. Afternoon temps tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 70s while low 80s are likely Wednesday and Thursday.