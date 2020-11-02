1 person dead after crash involving semi in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Gray County over the weekend.
According to DPS, the driver of a semi-truck struck the concrete barriers on I-40 for an unknown reason on both the north and south side of the overpass before crashing through the metal guardrail.
The semi-truck stopped on its wheels on the grassy area between I-40 and the service road on the south side of I-40.
The passenger was in the sleeper at the time of the crash.
The driver, identified as 51-year-old Billy Hardin, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger was transported to Shamrock General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
