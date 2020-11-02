1 dead after I-40 collision involving 2 semi-trucks

By Bailie Myers | November 2, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 12:19 PM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a man died after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a parked semi-truck near Adrian.

Officials said 23-year-old Sarabjit Singh, of Bakersfield, California, was traveling east about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 when the semi-truck he was driving veered off the roadway into a rest area on Sunday.

A semi-truck parked legally in the rest area was struck, according to officials.

The driver of the parked semi-truck was not injured.

Officials said Singh was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

