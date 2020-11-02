Canyon city commission voted today for money to cover COVID-19 costs

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The city commission voted today to ask for money to cover COVID-19 costs.
The Canyon city commission voted today to ask for more the $900,000 from the federal government to cover COVID-19 related costs.
According to city documents, the money will go to paying the public safety workers like fire and police. 20 percent or $184,000 will be immediately available.
The money would come through the Cares Act, which was created to provide states assistance with public health emergencies caused by the pandemic.
