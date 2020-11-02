APD: 31 citations issued for underage drinking at house party after launch of new initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police gave several citations to minors at a house party Saturday after announcing a new initiative to curb underage drinking last week.
Police were notified of an underage party taking place at a home near the intersection of Pagoda Drive and Everest Lane.
Inside the residence, officers found several underage people drinking. Officials issued 31 citations for minor in consumption of alcohol and two citations for minor in possession of alcohol.
APD said this large number of offenses shows the need for the initiative to reduce underage drinking in our city.
Police will continue to take tips on underage drinking at parties and enforce any violations found.
“The goal of the department is to save lives of young people in our area and prevent the tragedies that happen when underage drinking occurs,” read a statement from APD.
Anonymous tips can be made through Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo at (806) 372-8477 or by calling APD at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.