Amarillo ISD has most COVID-19 cases within Texas district

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services released the updated numbers that shows Amarillo ISD has the most reported COVID-19 cases in the state.
According to the spreadsheet, Amarillo ISD does have the most cases.
Amarillo ISD has more cases than the districts such as San Antonio and Corpus Christi, along with other smaller districts.
The report week of October 19 to October 25, DSHS reported the following:
- New student cases in grades (EE-3): 18
- New student cases in grades (4-6): 32
- News student cases in grades (7-12): 64
- New AISD staff cases: 76
For Total cases, Amarillo ISD remains the top. DSHS reported the following:
- Total cases in grades (EE-3): 41
- Total cases in grades (4-6): 80
- Total cases in grades (7-12): 292
- Total AISD staff cases: 250
Amarillo ISD provided the following statement, in response to the released numbers.
“The combined staff and student rate of COVID-19 in Amarillo ISD remains below two percent, even as cases in our community are surging. When comparing numbers to other school districts, it is important to remember Amarillo ISD is not only one of the larger school districts in the state, but we started school in-person much earlier than many of our other large peer districts in Texas. However, when we look beyond the sheer numbers and focus on the percentage, which is a more informative gauge, our in-person learner to student positive ratio is about 160 on the list, not number one. To be transparent and forthcoming with our families, we keep track of and post COVID data daily to our campus websites. We are also working on ways to help ensure our students or staff have better access to testing in the near future.”
