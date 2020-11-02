Amarillo Fire Department receives 155 new air packs and are in full service today

“Has a lot of new technology in it. This new system has a monitoring base in our chief’s units. And each air pack has a key fob, it assigns it to that truck. And then each individual as they come on shift, they have their own key fob, it’ll sign that air pack to them. So, as these guys go into these structure fires, or any other scene they may have, the chief can monitor how much air they have, how long they’ve been in there. It’s an inventory tracking that’s also personnel tracking,” said Captain Cody Snyder, PIO for Amarillo Fire Department.