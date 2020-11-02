Amarillo Fire Department receives 155 new air packs and are in full service today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department received 155 new air packs along with 390 new bottles today with the $1.2-million fund from proposition B which was voter approved back in 2016 and provided a lot of needed funds for emergency responders.
Fire stations have been coming in and out of the warehouse all day swapping their old air packs for their new air packs.
Firefighters use their air packs as a precaution on dangerous scenes whenever the air quality is not as it should be.
The air packs began to cost a lot of money to maintain and keep up with causing need for replacement.
“Has a lot of new technology in it. This new system has a monitoring base in our chief’s units. And each air pack has a key fob, it assigns it to that truck. And then each individual as they come on shift, they have their own key fob, it’ll sign that air pack to them. So, as these guys go into these structure fires, or any other scene they may have, the chief can monitor how much air they have, how long they’ve been in there. It’s an inventory tracking that’s also personnel tracking,” said Captain Cody Snyder, PIO for Amarillo Fire Department.
Today, the trucks and crews from different stations paired their radios to the packs as well as placed the new air packs in to the trucks they were assigned to.
“They started needing a lot of upkeep, maintenance, repairs, that got very costly to us,” said Captain Snyder.
“Right now we’re having a hard time just keeping a working and functioning air packs on our trucks. So, this couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Jason Mays, fire chief for Amarillo Fire Department.
The difference between the old and new air packs is the improved technology.
“It’s a way to use technology to help keep track of our people on scene. The old air packs didn’t have that technology or at least didn’t have that activated within the unit. These new packs are up-fitted with bluetooth and it just helps us kind of keep track with who’s on scene at any given fire... It just, it helps us to be more efficient, effective on when we’re going in burning buildings. It keeps our folks that are protecting lives, it keeps them safe,” said Mr. Mays.
Amarillo firefighters trained for the past couple months before putting to use.
“They all essentially do the same thing, some of them have different features then others. And before we put any new equipment into service, we make sure all of our guys are trained on them,” said Captain Snyder.
“After a lengthy study, field test and some training and evaluating three different companies for some packs, we were able to put this together with input our people that use these packs,” said Mr. Mays.
The old air packs were in use for approximately 10 to 12 years and are still functioning, so the air packs will be donated to The Helping Hands Program which is run-through the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“It comes to the TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) program, which we’re also a part of. They find smaller departments that may not have the funds, volunteer departments or smaller cities that don’t have the funds to buy new air packs and they will be donated to different air packs across the state,” said Captain Snyder.
The fire stations successfully received their equipment while still providing coverage and assistance to the community.
These new packs are providing Amarillo firefighters with the most current product on the market as these packs comply with the National Fire Protection Association’s recommendations.
