Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 2 shows 740 new cases, 62 recoveries, 3 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 2, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 1:28 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,373 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 740 new cases, 62 recoveries and three deaths.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There have now been 8,554 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 5,906 in Randall County.

9,924 people have recovered and 163 have died.

There are 91 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 28.05 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/2
Amarillo Update 11/2 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 20,567 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 409

Deaf Smith County: 1,362

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 502

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 243

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,554

Randall County: 5,906

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 112

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,078 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 354

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 188

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,407

Randall County: 3,517

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 76

There have also been 294 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 102

Randall County: 61

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,650

Quay County: 112

Roosevelt County: 493

Union County: 45

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

