Amarillo area hits record number of early voters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo area hit record numbers of early voters this year, with nearly 75,000 people in the community making their voice heard prior to election day.
According to county election officials, 23,219 people in Potter County and 50,419 in Randall County voted early .
As of Friday, Potter County received 3,263 mail in ballots and Randall received a total of 4,838.
In Potter County, these early votes make up about 40 percent of the entire population of registered voters.
Multiple polling locations in Potter and Randall county will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
