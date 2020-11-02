AFD to hold civil service exam, hire 15 new recruits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is administering a Civil Service Exam next month with the aim of filling positions within the department.
AFD said they will hire up to 15 new recruits with a salary of just over $45,000 a year, plus incentive pay for certifications.
The exam will take place on December 12, and the last day to apply is December 4.
To qualify, a recruit must have a basic structural fire fighter certificate, EMT-basic certification, must be a high school graduate or have an equivalency certificate and must be at least 19 years old. Proof of certifications must be delivered to AFD by the application deadline.
To apply for the position, visit the city job board online.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.