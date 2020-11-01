Canyon gifted senior receiver McKay finds faith through loss of dad

“Jack has dealt with adversity and had to overcome it in losing his father,” Bryant said. “I can remember him sitting in my office here when he was a freshman and talking about all that he was going through. Then when his dad got really sick and passes I remember taking off my cross necklace and putting it on him. I remember telling him think about God every time you get mad, think about God every time you don’t understand, and buy into that concept of prayer. I now think through these four years here and how he has grown, and my gosh, superseded anything I ever dreamed of. It’s given him a peace that you just don’t find in high school kids. I admire it. I’d like to have some of that peace some time.”