Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, November 1

Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, November 1
(Source: WIS)
By KFDA Digital | November 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 5:02 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 2,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 1,650, Quay County 112, Roosevelt County 493, Union County 45.

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 12, Quay County 2, Roosevelt County 9, Union County 2.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 99, Cimarron County 40, Texas County 1,849.

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There are now 3,698 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 297 new cases, 143 recoveries and one death.

The city does not release a report over the weekend..

There are now 8,237 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 5,483 in Randall County.

9,862 people have recovered and 160 have died.

There are 87 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 27.42 percent.

Today is Sunday, November 1, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Red: Use Extreme...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Sunday, November 1, 2020

There are 19,776 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 409

Deaf Smith County: 1,362

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 502

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 243

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,237

Randall County: 5,483

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,989 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 354

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 188

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,367

Randall County: 3,495

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 291 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 60

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,650

Quay County: 112

Roosevelt County: 493

Union County: 45

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.