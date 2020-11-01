Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital | November 1, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 9:16 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.

Watch for multiple lane closures on I-40 in both directions from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for road repairs.

On Friday, Nov. 6, crews will pave the shoulders on I-40 eastbound from the entrance ramp located between Soncy Road and Coulter Street to just east of Coulter Street. This work will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

