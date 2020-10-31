Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, October 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - There are now 3,698 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
Fridays’s report shows 297 new cases, 143 recoveries and one death.
The city does not release a report over the weekend.
The report shows a death in Randall County.
There are now 8,237 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 5,483 in Randall County.
9,862 people have recovered and 160 have died.
There are 87 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 27.42 percent.
There are 19,776 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 409
Deaf Smith County: 1,362
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 502
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 243
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,237
Randall County: 5,483
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,989 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 354
Deaf Smith County: 1,257
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 410
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 188
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,367
Randall County: 3,495
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 291 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 60
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,970 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 2,261 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,633
Quay County: 106
Roosevelt County: 481
Union County: 41
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
