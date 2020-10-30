Volunteers help Pampa community after storm damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community of Pampa is receiving help from volunteers with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief after the recent snowstorm caused widespread damage.
It is a Panhandle community effort as the volunteers who showed up today are from all over the area, including several from Amarillo.
They spent all day working on people’s homes and will continue working through tomorrow.
“As you can tell just through Pampa, it really hit it pretty hard, thus he have, a struggle with people being able to get out of their houses and driveways,” said James Greer, director of Mission Top of Texas Baptist Church and Head of Disaster Relief
The people being helped say there are not enough ways to show their appreciation.
“I knew that they are my guardian angels," said Jim Cantreal, homeowner.
Jimmy’s home was one of over five houses this crew helped clear out today.
“I did hear some crackling and of course I’m alone by myself, and I thought it was just the wind but then I didn’t know until the next morning that I got up and looked out to see the damage that had happened,” said Cantreal
To his surprise, an old friend showed up to help as part of the volunteers.
“You know I’ve known Mr.Cantreal for a long time, and to be able to help him, it is an honor cause I know him personally and he is a great man,” said Dale Moreland, a volunteer with First Baptist Church
Dale had no idea he was going to encounter Jimmy but had lived in Pampa for over 12 years and knew he wanted to be there. He says despite the hard work, being a volunteer is all worth it.
"I mean you give out, at the end of the day cause you worked hard, but there is nothing more rewarding than seeing a gentlemen like Mr.Cantreal getting his yard cleaned up.
As these and several other volunteers helped in Pampa, other units were over at Mclean feeding the community which has gone days without power.
They say wherever there is need, there will be people in yellow shirts helping out.
