State health officials report 30 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By KFDA Digital | October 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 5:09 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - State health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 19 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County and nine in Roosevelt County.

Including today’s reported cases, there have bow been a total of 45,909 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 1,007.

As of today, 334 people are hospitalized in the state with the virus.

21,491 cases have been designated as recovered.

There are 2,240 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,615

Quay County: 106

Roosevelt County: 478

Union County: 41

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

There are 19,776 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 409

Deaf Smith County: 1,362

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 502

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 243

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,237

Randall County: 5,483

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,989 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 354

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 188

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,367

Randall County: 3,495

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 291 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 60

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 88

Cimarron County: 37

Texas County: 1,778

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

