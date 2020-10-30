State health officials report 30 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - State health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 19 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County and nine in Roosevelt County.
Including today’s reported cases, there have bow been a total of 45,909 COVID-19 cases in the state.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 1,007.
As of today, 334 people are hospitalized in the state with the virus.
21,491 cases have been designated as recovered.
There are 2,240 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,615
Quay County: 106
Roosevelt County: 478
Union County: 41
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
There are 19,776 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 409
Deaf Smith County: 1,362
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 502
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 243
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,237
Randall County: 5,483
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,989 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 354
Deaf Smith County: 1,257
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 410
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 188
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,367
Randall County: 3,495
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 291 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 60
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 88
Cimarron County: 37
Texas County: 1,778
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
