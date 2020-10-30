Reward available for 2 wanted suspects

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward that leads to the locations of two wanted suspects.
A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the location and arrest of Rebecca Romero and also a $500 reward for Shawn Ruckel.
Dalhart Chief of Police says Romero and Ruckel are wanted for car and home burglaries as well as theft of a firearm.
If you have any information regarding these suspects, you may call Dispatch at (806) 244-5544.
You may also remain anonymous.
